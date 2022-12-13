December's The Singles Scene Column© by Kelly Leary Shares 'Matchmaking Under the Mistletoe'

Kelly Leary is the founder of Revolution Dating with a master's degree in psychology and is The Matchmaker for singles.

Dec. 13, 2022

"Season's Greetings. Welcome to the most magical time of the year. Dating in December can be more romantic than any other time of the year. The holidays bring out an abundance of good energy which promote positive feelings in even the biggest Grinch. Cupid and Santa love to work in tandem too, making it even more possible for your dreams to come true. Odds of attracting your future partner are doubled in December.

However, this time of year can bring on a case of the Holiday Blues. Don't halt dating just because it's the holidays. If you're a single parent, gift yourself. Step it up a bit. End the year strong with ease and elegance! Consider these details below before writing down your December goals.

The Upside of Being Single in December:

1. You don't have to buy your romantic partner a gift.

2. You can choose where you want to go for holiday gatherings. No long drives to the in-laws!

3. You have more time for yourself and your family. No splitting time between families. Celebrate the way you want.

The DOWNSIDE of Being Single in December:

1. People will feel sorry for you, no matter what you say or think.

2. You'll be asked irritating questions that make your skin crawl: "Why are you still single?"

3. You'll have no one to kiss on New Year's Eve.

4. You'll be sleeping alone on the most romantic nights of the year.

OUR SOLUTION: No matter what your age is--thirty or eighty--you can find a new partner. We see it every day. Increase your odds of finding authentic and attractive people to date in our 31-year sustainable matchmaking system. It's tough being single, newly single, or widowed this time of year. However, you can flip the script. There is someone out there who feels like you and is waiting to meet you.

A gift of love to yourself will lift your spirits. Doing something changes your vibe for the whole month. Do something now. Beat the rush.

This December I wish you happiness in Loveland. Keep love and hope as your guiding light, and you won't go wrong.

December holds a mirror up to you and asks, "What do you want this year my dear?" Take responsibility. Make your appointment to meet us, and we will take care of the rest.

Wishing you an extraordinary Holiday Season and a Happy New Year 2023! Let the good times roll!

XoXo, Kelly Leary"

Take advantage of once-a-year Holiday Specials. Call The Florida Matchmaker with Code MISTLETOE22 and set up an appointment at 561-630-XOXO (9696) or go to https://revolutiondating.com.

Contact Information:

Kelly Leary

The Matchmaker

kelly@revolutiondating.com

561-799-9632



