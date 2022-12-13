Sangoma Technologies Corporation Announces Voting Results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; NASDAQ: SANG) (“Sangoma” or the “Company”) announced today the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 13, 2022 (the “Meeting”).



Each of the five nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated November 1, 2022 provided in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Sangoma received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Norman A. Worthington, III 12,928,340 84.1% 2,441,339 15.9% Marc Lederman 12,146,154 79.0% 3,223,525 21.0% Al Guarino 14,811,620 96.4% 558,059 3.6% Allan Brett 14,811,983 96.4% 557,696 3.6% William Wignall 13,772,398 89.6% 1,597,281 10.4%

In addition, Sangoma reports that:

an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of KPMG LLP as Sangoma’s auditors for the 2023 fiscal year was passed by 100% of the votes represented at the Meeting;

an ordinary resolution approving the Company’s omnibus equity incentive plan and the unallocated awards thereunder was passed by 62.3% of the votes represented at the Meeting; and

an ordinary resolution ratifying amendments to the Company’s By-Law No. 1 was passed by 99.0% of the votes represented at the Meeting.



Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under Sangoma’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Sangoma

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) solutions for businesses of all sizes, including Managed Security, Managed SD-WAN and Managed Access. Sangoma’s cloud-based communication services include Unified Communication (UCaaS) business communications, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Video Meetings as a Service (MaaS), Collaboration as a Service (Collab aaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Trunking as a Service (TaaS), Fax as a Service (FaaS), Device as a Service (DaaS), and Access Control as a Service (ACaaS). In addition, Sangoma offers a full line of communications Products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma’s products and services are used in leading UC, PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, office productivity, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world’s two most widely used open-source communication software projects.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: STC) and Nasdaq (Nasdaq: SANG). Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: www.sangoma.com .

