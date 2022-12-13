Submit Release
Fisher, wolverine and Canada lynx 2023-2028 conservation management plan is open for public comment

The 2023-2028 draft management plan for the conservation of fisher, wolverine and Canada lynx is now open for public comment. The deadline to comment is Jan. 3 at 8 a.m.

Fish and Game wildlife managers are presenting a new management plan for these three medium-sized carnivores whose sightings in the wild are cherished by those lucky enough to catch a glimpse.

Those interested in commenting can check out the management plan on Fish and Game’s Public Comment webpage.

Fish and Game’s mission with respect to species conservation is to preserve, protect, perpetuate and manage Idaho wildlife. Fisher, wolverine and lynx have limited or low-density distribution in Idaho and occur at the southern extent or fringe of their current ranges in the Rocky Mountains.

This plan provides updated information on the ecology, status, conservation challenges and opportunities for these three species and identifies our management priorities for the next six years.

