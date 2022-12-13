12/13/22 – SHARK WARNING SIGNS UP AFTER MAN APPARENTLY INJURED IN SHARK ENCOUNTER

JOSH B. GREEN, M.D.

For Immediate Release: December 13, 2022

SHARK WARNING SIGNS UP AFTER MAN APPARENTLY INJURED IN SHARK ENCOUNTER

(Waikoloa, Hawai‘i) – Shark warning signs are up at Hawai‘i Island’s ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay, this morning, following an apparent encounter between a man in his mid-60’s and what has been reported as a 12-foot tiger shark.

The man was taken to North Hawai‘i Community Hospital. Under established protocols, DLNR does not release victim’s names, extent of injuries, or medical condition. It is not known whether the man is a local resident or a visitor.

Additional warning signs have been put up at various resort properties in the area, as well as by ocean sports operators.

This is the second shark/human encounter in the past week in Hawai‘i. Last Thursday a 60-year-old Washington State woman disappeared after her husband and witnesses reported she was attacked by a shark. An extensive search of the area around Keawakapu Point in South Maui failed to find the woman.

(RESOURCES)

HD video – DLNR Post-Shark Incident Response Protocols (August 9, 2022):

https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/504929358

Hawai‘i Shark Incidents:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/sharks/shark-incidents/incidents-list

Shark Safety Tips:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/sharks/shark-safety/safety-tips/

