Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,147 in the last 365 days.

Summer seasonal positions open at fisheries offices

The Iowa DNR Fisheries Bureau has openings for seasonal fisheries aides for the summer 2023 season at fisheries offices across Iowa.

Learn about fisheries careers and gain valuable experience while working alongside biologists and technicians. Positions are available in research, management, culture and aquatic invasive species.

The DNR is looking for applicants who have a keen interest in a biological, conservation or environmental science career or have graduated from or are currently enrolled in a college with a biological, conservation or environmental science program, or are about to enter their first semester of college from high school.

Find more details on job duties, locations and how to apply on the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/Employment. Application deadline is January 6, 2023.

For more information about these positions, contact Bryan Hayes at 712-769-2587 or Bryan.Hayes@dnr.iowa.gov

You just read:

Summer seasonal positions open at fisheries offices

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.