Automotive News Names Capitol Auto Group as a Top Employer for 11th Year in a Row
The Salem Dealership is the only Oregon Company on the List
Women, Latinos, and millennials are traditionally underrepresented in the industry. We create and maintain a diverse workforce through intentional hiring and promoting work-life balance.”SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When judging a great place to work, employees know best. Based on a confidential survey, Automotive News ranked Capitol Auto Group's dealerships in the "100 Best Dealerships to Work For" in America. The Oregon-based Toyota, Subaru, and Chevrolet, Cadillac dealerships received 11 top national recognitions.
— Carrie Casebeer, Marketing Director for Capitol Auto Group
Capitol's notable "Best to Work For" honors include:
-Top Large Size companies to work for (Capitol Toyota - 3rd, Capitol Chevrolet - 4th)
-Top Dealership for Female employees (Capitol Chevrolet - 3rd)
-Top Dealership for Hispanic employees (Capitol Chevrolet - 3rd, Capitol Toyota - 4th)
-Top Dealership for Millennial employees (Capitol Chevrolet - 4th, Capitol Subaru - 6th).
"We could not be more proud of Capitol Auto Group," says Greg Remensperger, Executive Vice President of the Oregon Auto Dealers Association.
"Automotive News is the voice of our industry, and their annual award is the envy of all dealers. Capitol Auto Group's awards represent what is great about the state of Oregon."
Along with competitive pay and benefits, employees appreciate the company's focus on charitable giving, community engagement, and environmentally friendly practices. Capitol Auto Group has consistently led the region in fundraising for the United Way. Employee campaigns raised over $1.9 million for the charity over the last ten years.
Capitol Auto Group Marketing Director Carrie Casebeer is incredibly proud of the company's efforts to support diversity, equity, and inclusion. "Women, Latinos, and millennials are traditionally underrepresented in the industry. Capitol Auto Group creates and maintains a diverse workforce through intentional hiring and promoting work-life balance. This workplace culture makes us both a great place to work and to be a customer."
The dealership has been in business for over 90 years. Salem Area Chamber CEO Tom Hoffert said, "The community is fortunate to have several multi-generational dealerships, including the Casebeer family. As a premier employer in our community, Capitol Auto Group has chosen to continually invest in its people and culture, resulting in a dynamically skilled, thoughtful, and generous team of professionals. These employees are seen donating time and talents across the Salem community, driving our city to a healthier future."
Automotive News has recognized the company every year since the rankings began in 2010. They are the only Oregon dealership that made the list this year. For a complete list of the "Best Dealerships to Work For" from Automotive News, visit www.autonews.com/awards/best-dealerships-work. Capitol Toyota, Subaru, and Chevrolet, Cadillac dealerships are located off the Salem Parkway. www.capitolauto.com. 1-800-888-1391.
About Capitol Auto Group: About Capitol Auto Group: Capitol Auto Group has served the greater Salem area for over 90 years. They feature three dealerships in Salem: Toyota and 783 Auto Group Ave. NE; Subaru, 920 Auto Group AV; and Chevrolet, Cadillac, 2855 Maple AV NE, including Capitol Collision Center, 2815 Silverton Rd NE. 2021 marked Capitol Toyota's 50th year in business. Automotive News recognized the company and its individual dealerships eleven years in a row as the "Top 100 Companies to Work For" in North America. www.CapitolAuto.com 1-800-888-1391.
About Automotive News and Best Of: Automotive News is the nation's preeminent newspaper covering the automotive industry. For the 11th time, Automotive News partnered with Best Companies Group to identify dealerships that have excelled in creating quality workplaces. The Best Dealerships To Work For program measures workplace satisfaction using confidential surveys of employers and employees. Over 1000 companies answered the Best Of survey.
Carrie Casebeer
Capitol Auto Group
+1 800-888-1391
ccasebeer@capitolauto.com