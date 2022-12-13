Submit Release
Report Finds More Oversight Needed to Prevent State Appellate Court Delays

The report by a chief justice-appointed committee said the Third District Court of Appeal in Sacramento has fixed problems that lead to chronic delays in disposing of cases. Committee members recommended statewide changes to prevent such problems from happening elsewhere.

