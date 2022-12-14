CAP-XX adds coin cell supercapacitors to product portfolio

The 5.5V coin cell supercaps come in either horizontal or vertical mounts, in standard (-25°C to +70°C) or high (-25°C to +85°C) operating temperature ranges, offer a capacitance of 0.1F to 1.5F, and offer long life (>500,000 charge/discharge cycles).

Offer higher power than batteries and greater energy than aluminium electrolytic capacitors

CAP-XX Limited (LSE:CPX)

In 2022, we have expanded our supercap portfolio with hybrid lithium-ion supercaps, large and powerful 16V - 2000V modules, and now coin cells, to meet the needs of the broadest range of applications.” — Jeff Colton, EVP at CAP-XX Americas

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAP-XX (LSE:CPX), the leading manufacturer of ultra-thin prismatic, cylindrical, and Lithium-Ion/Hybrid supercapacitors, announced it has added coin cell supercapacitors to its product portfolio. Coin cell supercaps replace button cell batteries (and the battery holder) to provide real-time clock back-up power, and ride through for battery-operated devices to allow time for battery replacements. The new CAP-XX coin cell supercap product line is available with six weeks lead-time.

The 5.5V coin cell supercapacitors are available in either horizontal or vertical mounts, come in standard (-25°C to +70°C) or high (-25°C to +85°C) operating temperature ranges, offer a capacitance range of 0.1F to 1.5F, and offer long operating life (>500,000 charge/discharge cycles). These supercaps are ideal for high-reliability industrial applications by providing a full industrial temperature range for low current RTC and memory backup requirements and a demonstrated 20-year operating life. A low-profile design makes them very useful in space-constrained applications.

With quick response and recharge times, these devices offer higher power than batteries and greater energy density than aluminium electrolytic capacitors.

Example applications include:

• Onboard memory backup circuits

• Audio output circuits

• Power conversion

• IoT energy harvesting/storage

Supercapacitors can handle peak power events, supporting batteries and energy harvesters configured to provide low-power current at maximum efficiency. This architecture allows designers to use smaller, cheaper, low-power batteries and extend their run-time and cycle life, or use intermittent ambient energy sources such as solar photovoltaic. Supercapacitors also enable ultra-quick device charging and wireless power transfer, and provide the backup needed for graceful shutdown and “last gasp” transmissions in mission-critical applications.

“In 2022, we have actively expanded our supercapacitor portfolio with hybrid lithium-ion supercapacitors, then large and powerful 16V - 2000V modules, and now coin cells, to meet the power management and energy storage needs for the broadest range of customer applications,” said Jeff Colton, EVP at CAP-XX Americas.

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX is the leader in the design and manufacture of supercapacitors, including ultra-thin prismatic, cylindrical, and hybrid (lithium-ion capacitors), for managing burst power, micro energy harvesting and backup power needs in portable and IoT devices. CAP-XX also offers large, powerful supercapacitor modules for engine start and other microgrid/grid/power correction applications up to 2000V. CAP-XX prismatic supercapacitors are manufactured in Australia and Malaysia and its cylindrical and hybrid supercapacitors are manufactured in China and the USA. The company’s strong intellectual property (IP) portfolio includes 11 patent families. CAP-XX’s ultra-thin prismatic supercapacitors are ideal for space-constrained electronics applications where small energy storage device size and thickness are critical. Visit https://www.cap-xx.com/ or email sales@cap-xx.com.