GeoSolar Technologies Prepares for AZ Expansion with Appointment of Leading Climate Engineer to SmartGreen™ Neighborhood

Clean Energy Technology Company Targeting Long Time Scottsdale Golf Community For Upgrading to Carbon Free Electric Energy as Their First Arizona Project

DENVER, CO, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buoyed by the passage of the historic $370 billion Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) GeoSolar Technologies, Inc. (GST), a Colorado based clean energy technology company, today announced the appointment of Peter R. Romenesko, a highly experienced climate technology engineer, as the Managing Director for the company’s newly created SmartGreen™ Neighborhood program.

After years of development and testing in Colorado by a highly regarded team of solar scientists and engineers, GST is launching their SmartGreen™ Home makeover into the rapidly expanding Arizona residential market. Romenesko will be responsible for the overall planning, execution and development of the GST SmartGreen™ Neighborhood (SGN) project at the 500-luxury home ANCALA Country Club community in Scottsdale, Arizona and other similar projects throughout the region and nation.

“We are very pleased to have Peter join us to head our expected rapid expansion into the dynamic Arizona solar electric home market.” stated Stone Douglass, Chief Executive Officer of GeoSolar Technologies, Inc. “Arizona receives more sunshine per capita than any other state and is already fifth in solar installations in the nation. It’s the ideal state to transform existing highly polluting homes into all sustainable energy with no utility bills or carbon emissions.”

The Electric home of the Future is here today.

“The all clean electric home powered by the sun has always been a dream for the future but with the urgency of the climate crisis and the remarkable tax incentives in the new IRA clean energy bill it is now economical for almost all homeowners.” Stated Mr. Romenesko. “It’s a win for everyone—healthier homes, healthier planet, elimination of utility bills and higher home values. With the SmartGreen home system a homeowner can own and control their own clean energy source with lower or no monthly utility bills and with the addition of an electric vehicle (EV) they can also eliminate pumping gas the spending thousands more each year.”

SmartGreen™ Home Reinventing the National Rooftop Solar Industry

The SmartGreen™ Neighborhood (SGN) utilizes solar - but that is only the beginning. It is an innovative new whole home green energy system that modernizes and upgrades existing homes from carbon-based fossil fuel energy sources to all sustainable clean geosolar electric energy. The patent pending technology also improves indoor air quality and health of the residents while reducing or eliminating carbon emissions.

By converting a number of the three million Arizona homes from fossil fuel dependent to clean energy in an existing neighborhood at one time the company can offer lower costs and installation efficiencies to the homeowner. Generous tax incentives and rebates pay almost half the cost of electrification of homes.

Homes dependent on gas furnaces and methane natural gas cooking are a major source of greenhouse gas emissions releasing 20 tons of greenhouse gasses per home every year.

The conversion to all clean energy of homes and neighborhoods reduces carbon emissions with a positive impact on the climate crisis and family health.

GST is partnering with long-time Arizona based Solar/Electrical contractor Harmon Solar for the installation of all their whole home systems. The average installation normally takes two weeks from receipt of all building permits to completion.

Arizona at Ground Zero for the coming Electric Revolution

Arizona is regarded as a major growth area for the transition from fossil fuel to all clean electric solar powered electricity—for both homes and vehicles. The Arizona Republic reports the clean energy transition could generate $113 billion in economic development in the state over the next decade.

Based on the continuing intensity of the climate crisis and the new federal incentives including the IRA experts predict the conversion of millions of highly polluting existing homes from carbon-based energy to clean solar/electric. The system is enhanced with new two-way heat pumps that heat and cool a home four times more efficiently than gas furnaces and air conditioning.

Mr. Romenesko has had a successful career as a high-level project manager in electrical/electronic engineering and control systems with some of the leading companies in the world. He was previously a Senior Engineer for over three decades with Johnson Controls, Siemens and General Electric where he specialized in HVAC, ventilation and green energy systems and facility operations.

Arizona will receive over $15 billion in clean energy incentives in the recently passed IRA bill and become an important state for the nationwide transformation to all clean energy by 2035.

Colorado based GST is opening a regional office in Arizona and plans to make it an important center for their SmartGreen home technology with an aggressive introduction of the SGH product this year and first installations in Q1 2023. The company has additional plans for expansion into Texas, Nevada and California in the short term future.

Homeowners, contractors and property managers interested in collaborating and learning more about GeoSolar Technologies can visit https://geosolarplus.com.

About GeoSolar Technologies (https://geosolarplus.com)

GeoSolar Technologies is revolutionizing how we heat, cool, cook, and power homes with 100% sustainable energy sources. The company’s patent-pending system harnesses energy from the earth and sun to naturally power homes and electric vehicles without fossil fuels creating a healthier living environment while taking the home to net-zero carbon.

