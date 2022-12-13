Read more about Dade County Men Arrested for the Sexual Exploitation of Children 

Trenton, GA (December 13, 2022) – On Monday, December 12, 2022, Donald Rudolph Moore, age 59, of Dade County, Georgia, was arrested and charged with three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Moore’s online activity after receiving cybertip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession of child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to search warrants at Moore’s two properties and his subsequent arrest. The GBI CEACC unit was assisted in the execution of their search warrants by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the Trenton Police Department. Moore was taken to the Dade County Jail upon his arrest.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.