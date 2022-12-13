Press conference with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Minister for EU Affairs Jessika Roswall ahead of the launch of the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union
SWEDEN, December 13 - Published
On Wednesday 14 December, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Minister for EU Affairs Jessika Roswall will hold a press conference to present the programme and priorities of the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which begins on 1 January.
Time:
Place: The Riksdag Press Centre. Media accreditation to the Riksdag is required. Security checks will be carried out.
For information on the Riksdag’s media accreditation, see Media accreditation - Riksdagen
The press conference will take place after the Prime Minister has informed the Riksdag of the Swedish Presidency’s priorities and programme. The press conference is expected to begin at approximately 10.00.
Please note that the press conference will be held in Swedish.