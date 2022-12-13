Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,080 in the last 365 days.

Press conference with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Minister for EU Affairs Jessika Roswall ahead of the launch of the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union

SWEDEN, December 13 - Published

On Wednesday 14 December, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Minister for EU Affairs Jessika Roswall will hold a press conference to present the programme and priorities of the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which begins on 1 January.

Time:
Place: The Riksdag Press Centre. Media accreditation to the Riksdag is required. Security checks will be carried out.

 For information on the Riksdag’s media accreditation, see Media accreditation - Riksdagen

The press conference will take place after the Prime Minister has informed the Riksdag of the Swedish Presidency’s priorities and programme. The press conference is expected to begin at approximately 10.00.

Please note that the press conference will be held in Swedish.

You just read:

Press conference with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Minister for EU Affairs Jessika Roswall ahead of the launch of the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.