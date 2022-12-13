The Maryland Department of General Services Announces the Launch of eMMA 2.0

December 13, 2022

State of Maryland Continues to Advance Statewide e-Procurement System

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services’ (DGS) Office of State Procurement (OSP) today announced the launch of eMaryland Marketplace Advantage (eMMA) 2.0. The eMMA 2.0 release introduces the final module of Maryland’s Procure-to-Pay platform.

“The new version of eMMA will provide vendors and state users with full visibility on orders from initial requests to final payment,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill Jr. “Improving the relationship between the state and vendors by increasing the efficiency of invoice reconciliation and payments.”

eMMA 2.0 allows state vendors to receive purchase orders against contracts with the state, to submit their shipping notices for items, and to submit electronic invoices for payments against those purchase orders. State users can issue purchase orders tied to contracts in eMMA, create receipts in eMMA for products and goods from vendors as well as reconcile receipts, and purchase orders against invoices so the purchase orders can then be submitted for payments.

“eMMA 2.0 will provide a number of benefits for the state of Maryland including the automation of manual procurement processes and increased transparency,” said OSP Chief Procurement Officer Mike Zimmerman. “These new benefits allow for better strategic sourcing for both state users and vendors, increasing efficiencies for both parties.”

The first state agencies to go live into 2.0 are the Maryland Departments of General Services, Budget and Management, Veterans Affairs, and Information Technology. All other state Executive Agencies will be brought into eMMA 2.0 in several stages beginning in early 2023.

