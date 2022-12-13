MINISTRY OF MINES, ENERGY & RURAL ELECTRIFICATION

ENERGY DIVISION, P O Box G38

Honiara, SOLOMON ISLANDS

Fax: (677) 25811 | Tel: (677) 21521/21522/21525

PUBLIC NOTICE

ATTENTION TO ALL IMPORTERS OF REFRIGERANT GASES

NOU Licenses / Quota Allocation / Permit Requirement For 2023

National Ozone Unit (NOU)

The National Ozone Unit, housed within the Energy Division, Ministry of Mines and Energy is the focal point for controlling the imports of ozone depleting substance into Solomon Islands. To be eligible to import in 2023, the following steps are to be fulfilled:

Licences/Registration

As required under the Montreal Protocol and the successive amendments, The NOU will be introducing the licencing system into the country to be effective 1st January 2023. Invitations are sought from the general business houses for registration to import.

How to apply:

Cover letter of Expression of Interest

Complete Application Form

Valid Business License Certificate

TIN Number

Quota Application: ONLY APPLICABLE TO HCFC Refrigerant (R22) IMPORTERS

Upon being licensed/registered, each importer can then apply for quota

HCFC (R22) quota baseline for Solomon Island = 4.29 MT/ 4290 KG, is allocated to importers by end of each year for the following year import.

The quota that will be issued indicates the quantity of HCFCs that an importer can import in that year. Company will only be authorized to import within the quota limits set by NOU/MMERE.

Quota issued does not immediately qualify the import of HCFC into the country.

Quotas will only be issued to qualified importers that meet the requirements set by NOU/MMERE.

Permit Per Shipment Application

Upon issuance of quota; importers will have to apply separately for permit for each consignment of import into the country;

Complete Application Form

Bill Of Lading

Invoice

Packing List

FOR ENQUIRIES ON FEES, FORMS AND SUBMISSIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:

National Ozone Unit, Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification

PO Box G37, Lengakiki

Honiara

Email: Marina Nonga [MNonga@mmere.gov.sb] or Marywayne F Siau [MFalea@mmere.gov.sb]

Office Phone: 21525 EXT 242

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION: Friday 30th December 2022

ALLOCATION OF QUOTA AND REGISTRATION OF IMPORTERS: National