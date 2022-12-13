PUBLIC NOTICE: ATTENTION TO ALL IMPORTERS OF REFRIGERANT GASES
MINISTRY OF MINES, ENERGY & RURAL ELECTRIFICATION
ENERGY DIVISION, P O Box G38
Honiara, SOLOMON ISLANDS
Fax: (677) 25811 | Tel: (677) 21521/21522/21525
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOU Licenses / Quota Allocation / Permit Requirement For 2023
National Ozone Unit (NOU)
The National Ozone Unit, housed within the Energy Division, Ministry of Mines and Energy is the focal point for controlling the imports of ozone depleting substance into Solomon Islands. To be eligible to import in 2023, the following steps are to be fulfilled:
- Licences/Registration
As required under the Montreal Protocol and the successive amendments, The NOU will be introducing the licencing system into the country to be effective 1st January 2023. Invitations are sought from the general business houses for registration to import.
How to apply:
- Cover letter of Expression of Interest
- Complete Application Form
- Valid Business License Certificate
- TIN Number
- Quota Application: ONLY APPLICABLE TO HCFC Refrigerant (R22) IMPORTERS
Upon being licensed/registered, each importer can then apply for quota
- HCFC (R22) quota baseline for Solomon Island = 4.29 MT/ 4290 KG, is allocated to importers by end of each year for the following year import.
- The quota that will be issued indicates the quantity of HCFCs that an importer can import in that year. Company will only be authorized to import within the quota limits set by NOU/MMERE.
- Quota issued does not immediately qualify the import of HCFC into the country.
- Quotas will only be issued to qualified importers that meet the requirements set by NOU/MMERE.
- Permit Per Shipment Application
Upon issuance of quota; importers will have to apply separately for permit for each consignment of import into the country;
- Complete Application Form
- Bill Of Lading
- Invoice
- Packing List
FOR ENQUIRIES ON FEES, FORMS AND SUBMISSIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:
National Ozone Unit, Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification
PO Box G37, Lengakiki
Honiara
Email: Marina Nonga [MNonga@mmere.gov.sb] or Marywayne F Siau [MFalea@mmere.gov.sb]
Office Phone: 21525 EXT 242
DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION: Friday 30th December 2022
ALLOCATION OF QUOTA AND REGISTRATION OF IMPORTERS: National