NICK SHEPHERD: Revenge and the drug cartel
Nick Shepherd shares a thrill-seeking story that his audience will loveTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A simple man with an interesting side hustle, Miguel, and his friend, Steve, who has been in the industry of cocaine for quite some time, end up in a raging fight that gets himself killed and Miguel, barely breathing.
Nick Shepherd offers a thrilling story about a man who witnesses his friend losing his life right in front of him. As readers breeze through this action-packed book, layers upon layers of suspense await. "Empty Promises" is the perfect read for those who seek a tale that sends chills through one’s spine.
An Amazon Review shares that “A very suspenseful story about a man named Miguel and the road he takes through his life. He is working at a country club as a tennis pro, making okay money but nothing that will take him anywhere, and selling drugs as a side hustle to get the income he wants. There is lots of suspense on these pages as we follow Miguel down the road he has chosen. The narrative moves at a fast pace and does a great job of keeping the reader hooked from the beginning to the end. I would highly recommend this to fans of thrillers and suspense novels.”
Author Nick Shepherd was born in England and soon lived in the United States in 1992. Nick is also a father to three daughters and owns a company that designs, develops, and builds properties in Florida. Aside from his company, Nick Shepherd also made his name known to the world of literature.
Don’t forget to grab a copy of Empty Promises by Nick Shepherd. Find out if Miguel can survive the twists and turns in his life. Catch this book on Amazon and all other leading online book retailers.
