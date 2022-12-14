Driven to Give: Exotic Car Club Fast Lane Drive Expands Philanthropic Efforts in Las Vegas
Fast Lane Drive's exotic car club has opened in Las Vegas, aiming to build a community of philanthropically-minded car enthusiasts.
Fast Lane Drive, an exotic car club founded in San Diego, CA, just launched its newest chapter in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas chapter of Fast Lane Drive will be the fifth location for the growing club.
— Clement Connor, CEO & Founder of Fast Lane Drive
In addition to expanding to this new market, Fast Lane Drive Las Vegas will also have a renewed focus on philanthropic efforts. The club’s other locations have powerfully impacted their communities, and the Fast Lane founders and members look forward to doing the same in Vegas.
“We want to make an impact in Las Vegas, and we want to connect with all different types of foundations and look forward to working with those closest to our hearts. I am proud to call Las Vegas home, and Fast Lane Drive Las Vegas will allow us to make a difference in my home city,” says Giovanni Letellier, Co-Founder of Fast Lane Drive.
In 2022, Fast Lane Drive expanded its philanthropic efforts. The club was proud to raise money and awareness for important organizations, including, $50,000 for San Diego Coastkeeper, $10,000 and a donation of 150 cars for the Make-a-Wish Foundation, $25,000 for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society®, $10,000 for the 11-99 Foundation, and hosting Cruise4Kids in San Diego, CA
Clement started Fast Lane Drive in San Diego in 2018 and has seen the club grow to five chapters and hundreds of members around the country.
Fast Lane Drive is excited to grow its new Las Vegas chapter and philanthropic efforts throughout the city.
About Fast Lane Drive
Fast Lane Drive was founded in 2018 by co-founders Clement Connor, Diaa El All, and Giovanni Letellier in San Diego, CA. Fast Lane has reached its chapter goal of 100 members, raised over $500,000 at a single charity event, and features cars like the McLaren P1 and Ford GT in its rally lineup. The club has also launched new locations in Beverly Hills, Miami, and Arizona, with more to come. Fast Lane Drive is a community of supercar owners who love to drive their supercars, meet like-minded enthusiasts, and give back to their community.
For more information, visit their website at fastlanedrive.com



