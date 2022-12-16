English teacher with $6,000 and today earns R$1 billion with KNN Idiomas
He also hired an experienced team to help build and operate his KNN Idiomas network. Combining his knowledge of the language industry and his successful business plan, Reginaldo was able to turn a $6k investment into a successful company that now earns R$1.2 billion.
Its teaching method, created with the aim of making learning more effective and fun, has been well evaluated by thousands of students across the country. Most of its students are foreigners who come to Brazil to learn Portuguese.
Reginaldo Boeira's passion for English:
As a child, he lived in the interior of Minas Gerais and listened to British stations on an old radio, always with a dictionary beside him to try to understand what the speakers were saying.
Curiosity, a striking feature of his personality and an essential factor for an entrepreneur, made him learn the new language and eventually become a teacher. But the method used to teach bothered him, as students took time to become fluent.
“It felt like I wasn't teaching my students in a complete way. I really felt that I was deceiving them and, mainly, deceiving myself", recalls Reginaldo Boeira, who is now CEO of KNN Idiomas, one of the largest language school chains in the country at the moment."
It was at that time that he saved around $6k and went around the world to discover how new languages were being taught in other countries.
About Reginaldo Boeira from KNN Idiomas:
Recognized for his distinctive entrepreneurial vision and success based on the humanized management system, Reginaldo Boeira owns companies from different sectors, including KNN Idiomas, which entered the franchise segment in 2014.
Today, the network has 600 schools open in all Brazilian states and the expectation is to close the year with 900 schools (open and negotiated) and reach approximately 180 thousand students (today there are 155 thousand).
