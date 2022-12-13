SAE's Government/Industry Meeting Encourages Innovation Through Collaboration

This Unique Event Offers the Opportunity for Mutual Understanding and Collaboration Between Automakers and Policymakers

WARRENDALE, Pa., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Co-located with the Washington, D.C., Auto Show, SAE International's annual Government/Industry Meeting(GIM) will take place in Washington, D.C, Jan. 17-19, 2023, and provide a forum for open dialogue among key players from the government, policy, and automotive worlds to discuss the impact of regulation, technology, and customer acceptance on future vehicle design — and of R&D on current and future regulation.

Keynote speaker Gabe Klein, executive director, Department of Energy, Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, will provide key insights on the focus of the new joint office, why it was created, and what will be its directive for the next 3-5 years. This will be the first public appearance by Klein at the GIM.

There will also be a Keynote Roundtable session featuring former government officials who will share insight on what direction and action policy, regulation, guidance, and approaches they recommend based upon lessons learned, advancements in technology, and how the industry needs to "look around corners" on safety and public acceptance of the future of mobility.

High-Level Industry Keynote Panelists Include:

Nicole Nason , Vice President - Federal Affairs, Commercial Aviation, Sustainability & Corporate Policy, Government Operations, The Boeing Company

, Vice President - Federal Affairs, Commercial Aviation, Sustainability & Corporate Policy, Government Operations, The Boeing Company Mark R. Rosekind , Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, California Mobility Center

, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, California Mobility Center Hon. David Strickland , Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs & Transportation Technology Policy, General Motors

, Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs & Transportation Technology Policy, General Motors Moderator: Nat Beuse , Vice President of Safety, Aurora

Additional Featured Activities Include:

SAE/NHTSA CyberSecurity Workshop

Equitable and Accessible Mobility for All Roundtable Discussion

Transportation Decarbonization Blueprint

Supply Chain Constraints for Electrification, Automation, and Connectivity Roundtable Dissuasion

SAE's GIM Technical Program is created for and by government and mobility industry professionals with a mixture of session formats to provide an environment for interaction and collaboration. Each dynamic session revolves around a critical industry topic or challenge such as electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, ADAS technologies, regulations and policy, occupant protection, and battery safety, recycling, life cycle and supply chain among many additional critical industry topics.

SAE's GIM also encourages government agencies and mobility professionals to make connections and build the relationships that will help shape current and future industry regulations though lunch roundtables and dedicated networking sessions.

NOTE: Federal and State employees are eligible for FREE registration with appropriate identification. In addition, all registered participants receive early access to the Washington, D.C. Auto Show.

To register for the 2023 GIM event, visit https://www.sae.org/attend/government-industry/registration.

About SAE International

SAE International is a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.

###

Media Contact:

SAE International

Jeff Laskowski

248.925.4770

pr@sae.org

Media Contact

Jeff Laskowski, SAE International, 248.925.4770, pr@sae.org

SOURCE SAE International