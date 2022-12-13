Great American Insurance Group Announces the Promotion of Warren Dale Perry II to Divisional President of its Crop Division

Great American Insurance Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Dale Perry to Divisional President, Crop. Mr. Perry will assume this role effective January 3, 2023. He succeeds Timothy (Tim) C. Weber, who will retire in March 2023, after more than 33 years of distinguished service to the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005891/en/

Mr. Perry joined the Crop Division in 2001 as a Marketing Representative and has served as Divisional Senior Vice President since 2016. During his tenure with the company, he has overseen various functions within the division, including business development, product development, claims, profit center management, Multiple Peril Crop Insurance operations and compliance.

Mr. Perry earned a Bachelor of Arts from Eastern Illinois University.

About Great American's Crop Division

As one of the largest crop insurers in the U.S., Great American's Crop Division is one of the few American-owned and operated Crop insurance carriers and one of the most respected names in this specialized marketplace. We have been helping generations of farmers take control of their risks since 1915. Great American is one of a select few private companies authorized by the United States Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency (USDA RMA) to write Multiple Peril Crop Insurance policies (MPCI) policies. The Division also offers other important crop products, including crop-hail insurance and named peril coverages. Whether you're looking to cover your family-run farm or own a large commercial operation, we can help provide the right coverage for both. With regional offices throughout the U.S., our teams provide tremendous expertise in the specific needs of your region's farmers and crops. Policies are underwritten by Great American Insurance Company and Great American Alliance Insurance Company, authorized insurers in all 50 states and the DC. Great American is an equal opportunity provider.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group's roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an "A" (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 110 years (most recent rating evaluation of "A+" (Superior) affirmed December 3, 2021). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG's common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005891/en/