Attorney General John O’Connor Asks FCC to Put in Place Anti-Robotext Protections

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor supported the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) proposal to reduce unwanted text messages by requiring mobile wireless providers to block texts from invalid, unassigned, or unused numbers, and from numbers on a Do Not Originate (DNO) list.

“Just like spam calls, these spam texts are dangerous,” said General O’Connor. “They expose Oklahomans to imposter scams and links containing ransomware. These deceptions lead to tens of millions of dollars in losses each year in the US. The interruptions invade our privacy and interrupt our busy days. It is time for mobile wireless providers to own these problems and to take more action so that consumers are protected from these scams.”

Attorneys general work to protect consumers in their states and have long been at the forefront of fighting to reduce the number of robocalls that plague Americans. But scammers are shifting to using robotexts to run the same scams. In 2021, the FCC received more than 15,000 consumer complaints about unwanted texts and, in 2020, scammers stole more than $86 million through frauds perpetrated via scam text messages.

The coalition of 51 attorneys general support the FCC’s proposal to require mobile wireless providers to block unlawful text messages at the network level if they originate from fraudulent numbers. Further, the attorneys general are asking the FCC to continue pushing the wireless industry to develop call authentication technology for text messages so people can know if the texts they receive are from spoofed numbers and law enforcement can investigate where these texts are coming from.

