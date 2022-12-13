Submit Release
Dr. Zero Zero launches AmarNo, the Non-Alcoholic version of Italy's favorite after dinner drink, the Amaro

Available Now via Amazon and in the nation's best Non-Alcoholic retail stores in time for the holidays and for Dry January.

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For centuries Italians have appreciated the flavor and digestive properties of bitter herbs. The love of Amaro is an Italian tradition. Master craftsman have kept perfecting this essential libation.

Dr. Zero Zero introduces its Non-Alcoholic version: AmarNo, maintaining the flavor and smoothness that has delighted for so long this country of millennial food and drink culture.

AmarNo was created by master "Amarologists" in Trieste, Italy, with extracts of sage, wormwood, Chinese rhubarb, quassia and orange, traditionally considered to stimulate smooth digestion and enhance energy level.

More and more people throughout the United States are choosing to drink Non-Alcoholic versions of traditional distillates.  According to data by Nielsen, Non- Alcoholic beverage business has increased 33% over the past year. The change also appears to be generational, with Millennials and Zoomers drinking less alcohol than Boomers and Gen X did at the same age.

The introduction of AmarNo also follows the recent success of the Amaro bitter in the US beverage industry. It is an ideal complementary component to creative cocktails, without adding alcohol. Dr.Zero Zero website ( www.drzerozero.com) shows various cocktail recipes.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-zero-zero-launches-amarno-the-non-alcoholic-version-of-italys-favorite-after-dinner-drink-the-amaro-301702084.html

SOURCE Dr Zero Zero

