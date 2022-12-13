Volatus Aerospace Gets Funding by Research Manitoba and the Government of Manitoba to Expand Its Science Experiential Aerial Research (SEAR) Program

Preparing High School Students for Careers in STEAM and Aviation

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2022) - Volatus Aerospace Corp. VOL VLTTF ("Volatus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its Science Experiential Aerial Research (SEAR) Program in participating school divisions throughout Manitoba thanks to a grant provided by Research Manitoba with the support of the Government of Manitoba and additional funding from industry partners.

The Company's SEAR program is designed to partner high school students with industry to research unique alternatives to solving relevant community sustainability issues. For the two projects in Manitoba, Volatus will provide drones equipped with remote sensors to gather aerial data in targeted areas and apply machine learning analytics tools to identify the possible presence of Dutch Elm disease-a significant threat to the health of their urban tree canopy-and crop disease in specific crop varieties local to the region such as canola, lentils, and wheat.

"This is an exciting project on so many levels," said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. "Not only does it represent an investment in our youth, but the result will facilitate the early detection of Dutch Elm disease, a costly, deadly disease affecting all species of elm trees allowing for early treatment. Similarly, early detection of crop disease will allow our producers to protect valuable food stocks and preserve their yield."

A minimum of 195 high school students (grades 9-12) from Manitoba School Divisions will develop important STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) skills by working with Volatus. Through a comprehensive year-long program, students will take part in almost every stage of the scientific discovery process, culminating in a "Data Collection Field Day," which will apply the skills learned throughout the year. During the Data Collection Field Day, students will collect aerial and ground-based data samples alongside researchers from the University of Winnepeg to assess the growth and health conditions of the targeted areas.

Students will be encouraged to continue with the SEAR program, where they will be exposed to increasingly more complex aspects of drone and machine learning technologies. In addition, students will have the opportunity to work towards obtaining their Transport Canada Basic or Advanced RPAS pilot certificates throughout the program. The professional training and knowledge that students obtain from the program will enable them to pursue career opportunities in STEAM as well as the drone industry, aviation and aerospace.

"This program has been a personal passion since we first launched it in 2021 with Seven Oaks School Division in Winnipeg," said Matthew Johnson, Regional Vice President, Prairies & Director, Education for Volatus Aerospace. "Through these programs we are able to engage students in the process of solving real world problems while providing them with a learning opportunity usually limited to funded university-level programs."

Leveraged funding is $1,238,283 from project partners including $500,000 in Funding provided by Research Manitoba with financial support from the Government of Manitoba, contributions from Southport Aerospace, Winnipeg Airports Authority, Roquette, Integrated Crop Management Services, and additional support from the City of Winnipeg, and Manitoba Aerospace.

