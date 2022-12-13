Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,138 in the last 365 days.

Minnesota Dental Association Shares Tips to Improve Your Oral Health in 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Dental Association is urging all Minnesotans to make a resolution to improve their oral health in 2023. Eliminating bad habits, starting good habits, and prevention are all key to maintaining good oral health and avoiding the risk of gum disease and other possible dental-related conditions.

Tips for Mouth-healthy Resolutions

Start…

  1. Brushing your teeth two times a day for two minutes for healthier teeth, good breath, fewer cavities, and to avoid painful dental problems.
  2. Flossing daily.
  3. Chewing sugarless gum. Chewing sugarless gum for 20 minutes following meals can help prevent tooth decay.
  4. Drinking fluoridated water. Fluoride helps prevent cavities by making teeth more resistant to the acid attacks that cause cavities.
  5. Eating a healthy diet. Eat a balanced diet and limit between-meal snacks.
  6. Seeing your dentist regularly (every six months).

Stop…

  1. Smoking. If you smoke, seek help with quitting. Smoking can worsen gum problems.
  2. Drinking soda. A steady diet of soft drinks can lead to tooth decay.
  3. Eating sour candies. Sour candies are very acidic and can weaken tooth enamel.
  4. Biting your nails. Nail biting can chip teeth and harm your jaw.
  5. Brushing too hard. Brushing with a hard toothbrush, or brushing too hard, can damage teeth and irritate gums.

For more resources and information about oral health visit www.mndental.org/public.

About the Minnesota Dental Association

The Minnesota Dental Association is the voice of dentistry in Minnesota, representing practicing dentists. It is committed to the highest standards of oral health and access to care for all Minnesotans. Learn more at: www.mndental.org.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minnesota-dental-association-shares-tips-to-improve-your-oral-health-in-2023-301701915.html

SOURCE Minnesota Dental Association

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Minnesota Dental Association Shares Tips to Improve Your Oral Health in 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.