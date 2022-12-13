Health-E Commerce announces partnership with Lexie Hearing to offer over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids on FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com

Consumers can save an estimated $3,000 per pair on OTC hearing aids and use their tax-free flexible spending account and health savings account dollars

NEW YORK (PRWEB) December 13, 2022

Health-E Commerce announced today a partnership with Lexie Hearing that will make over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids available for purchase on FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com. The announcement comes on the heels of recent legislation that allows OTC hearing aids to be eligible for reimbursement with a flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA). This change is expected to help millions of consumers with hearing loss save as much as $3,000 on a single pair of hearing aids.

"Hearing loss affects people of all ages, in fact, 30 million Americans ages 12 and over have hearing loss," said Preston Farrington, CEO, Health-E Commerce. "Our team is always looking for products and partnerships that support consumer health and wellbeing and that deliver easy, affordable access to top-quality products and services. Our partnership with Lexie Hearing is a perfect example of how we strive to enhance quality of life for account holders, while helping them spend their tax-free healthcare dollars wisely."

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, the first and largest online marketplaces dedicated to selling only items that are eligible for reimbursement with FSA or HSA funds. The new partnership makes the Lexie B1 and Lexie B2 hearing aids powered by Bose, as well as the Lexie Lumen hearing aids available for purchase on FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com. In addition to the Lexie hearing aids, consumers receive the Lexie app, which gives them easy access to support from Lexie Experts™ and provides each wearer access to tech and user support as they navigate wearing hearing aids.

"Our technology allows people to hear better and to fully engage in all aspects of life at an affordable price, without compromising on the quality or features hearing aid wearers have come to expect," said Nic Klopper, CEO and Founder, Lexie Hearing. "We are excited to partner with Health-E Commerce to make Lexie's OTC hearing aids accessible to the millions of Americans who are enrolled in FSAs and HSAs to protect their health and wellbeing."

Contributions to an FSA or HSA are made with pretax income, and withdrawals for eligible expenses – like OTC hearing aids – are also tax free. This allows consumers to stretch their healthcare dollars by using their FSA or HSA to pay for newly eligible hearing devices. FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com accept both FSA and HSA debit cards and personal credit cards to make the process fast and easy.

To take advantage of this new partnership, visit Lexie Hearing Aids | FSA Store or Lexie Hearing Aids | HSA Store.

###

Media contact: Barbara Tabor, barbara@taborpr.com, 651-230-9192

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store, HSA Store and WellDeservedHealth, a family of online marketplaces that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill, a popular private-label line of health products that benefits Children's Health Fund and enables customers to make a donation with each purchase. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About Lexie Hearing

Lexie Hearing, an innovative game-changer in the U.S. hearing aid market, is on a mission to make better hearing affordable and accessible to everyone. The team at Lexie is passionately committed to helping people enjoy healthy hearing without having to spend thousands of dollars, recognizing that too many people do not wear hearing aids because they are so expensive. That's why Lexie Hearing is changing the industry. They're bringing a great experience to customers with high-quality, over-the-counter hearing aids, a customer care program that proves that people with hearing loss are at the heart of everything they do, and smart technology that gives customers control of their hearing experience.

Lexie was developed by hearX Group, an impact-driven company that has provided over 1.5 million hearing tests in 191 countries globally. hearX takes pride in providing an entirely new way to overcome traditional barriers to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disabling hearing loss.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/health_e_commerce_announces_partnership_with_lexie_hearing_to_offer_over_the_counter_otc_hearing_aids_on_fsastore_com_and_hsastore_com/prweb19070680.htm