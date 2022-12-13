Submit Release
Christmas Gun Deals List 2022, PSA, Brownells, OpticsPlanet and More...BadAssOptic.com

December 13, 2022 11:40 AM | 2 min read

Top Christmas 2022 gun deals including ammo are here. Deals include discounted prices, free shipping, seasonal coupon codes and more!

LITTLETON, Colo., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BadAssOptic.com has found the top Christmas gun deals for 2022.

Before the end of 2022, customers can get the following gun parts deals including ammo, receivers and optics.

See complete Christmas gun deals list here

Brownells

  • New BRN 4 (HK 416 upper clone) on sale
  • BRN 180 upper on sale
  • Daniel Defense AR15 upper receiver deals including M4A1 and MK18
  • 1000 rds 223 bulk ($0.56/rd)
  • CCI mini mag 22LR ($0.13/rd)

Check deals on Brownells now

OpticsPlanet

  • 5% off BadAssOptic exclusive code - BAO5
  • 12 Days of Christmas deals (updated daily)
  • Aero Precision AR15 parts Blazing deals (up to 28% off)
  • PMC 223 (~$0.4/rd)
  • Winchester 9mm ($0.37/rd)

Check deals on OpticsPlanet now

Palmetto State Armory

  • ALL PSA AR15 uppers including BLEM and JAKL on sale + Free Shipping
  • AR15 days of Christmas 2022 sale
  • American Eagle 5.7X28 FMJ ($0.7/rd)
  • 500 AAC 223 bullets ($0.13/rd)
  • CCI Blazer 45 ACP (40.6/rd)

Check ammo deals on PSA now

Primary Arms

All Christmas gun deals including ammo, receivers, accessories and are expected to last at least until Christmas Eve. Some may last until Jan 1st.

So don't miss out on this awesome time of the year to finally get that AR part you have always wished to get!

BadAssOptic is fast finding the best Christmas firearm deals for 2022, Click here to see the detailed list

