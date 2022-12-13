Submit Release
Card.io Inc. Activates Sharechest Connector to Capture, Connect, and Capitalize Investors for a Running Start with Corporate Growth

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2022) - Sharechest Inc. is pleased to announce its most recent partnership with Card.io Inc. through the activation of the Sharechest Connector. Card.io Inc. is simplifying and streamlining investor relationship management through Sharechest's revolutionary technology, the Connector.

About Card.io Inc.

Card.io Inc. is making cardio a giant game of team turf war, where users claim the parts of town they walk, run, or bike through. Card.io Inc.'s interactive app is partnering with gyms, sports teams, fitness brands and more to let users conquer the map with their community. Card.io Inc. is seeking investors for a raise of $2.5MM. Card.io Inc. raised $750,000 in pre-seed. The official product launch is January 7th, 2023. Pre-download the app on the website - downloadcard.io.

For more information about Card.io Inc., please visit their website www.downloadcard.io or contact: Destin Bell, destin@downloadcard.io

About Sharechest Inc.

Sharechest Inc. provides an innovative web application solution that streamlines the discovery process for companies seeking investors. The Sharechest Connector seamlessly integrates into the company's existing website and acts as a magnet for investors who are interested in learning more about the company or investing in the company. Customized to meet the company's brand, the Sharechest Connector widget provides a secure and simplified lead generation form for interested investors to actively engage and take action as they navigate through the company's website.

For further information about Sharechest Inc. and becoming one of our success stories, please visit www.sharechest.io

Steve Kim, Media Relations, steve@sharechest.io

