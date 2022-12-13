EDC Unveils New Model of Executive Coaching and Leadership Development to Help Leaders Tackle Challenges with Confidence

Cornelius, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2022) - EDC (Executive Development Consulting) has introduced a new model of leadership development that helps leaders of diverse companies around the world tackle challenges with confidence. The firm has a cross-functional team that comprises experts with experience in the areas of social psychology, finance, management, and operations to equip organizations with the skills and knowledge they need to handle the disruptions that businesses across the world are facing in the post-pandemic scenario. The issues they address range from CEO succession, senior team development, to increasing productivity of leaders and developing and implementing a sound talent strategy.

According to Stacey Philpot, Managing Partner of EDC, the firm's focus is on accelerating leadership development for the benefit of the organization, especially for C-suite leaders at the Vice President level of typically Fortune 100 companies. This is implemented through executive assessment and coaching, team development mostly for CEOs and their direct reports, and projects related to culture change like the transition to a digital operating model or new strategy.

"There are many senior executives who complain about worker productivity being at its lowest level in several years. Instead of being problem centric, we get them to adopt a solution-oriented approach. Based on insights we have gained through both research and our own business experience, we help clients put into place best practices from psychology to make their leaders more effective and productive. In today's environment, leaders need to bring a blend of business acumen, empathy and compassion to the workplace. It makes sense-doing this will increase employee engagement, which will contribute to productivity and enhance their bottom line in the long run," says Stacey Philpot, Managing Partner at EDC.

While there are many companies in this space, the key factor that differentiates EDC from its competitors is the practical expertise that the EDC team has. They combine a team of experts who have worked in Fortune 500 companies and have practical experience scaling businesses. Most other companies offer a standardized approach, while EDC develops customized solutions that are adapted to each client's unique culture.

One example of a situation in which EDC can assist firms in becoming more efficient is when a new executive is appointed to a senior position. The failure rate of new CEOs, for example, is as high as 50%. The most common cause of failure is attributed to the inability of the new leader to build relationships and adapt to the culture. Given that the cost of leadership failure is high in these situations, both in terms of the impact on revenue and the morale of employees, EDC creates a comprehensive plan with these new leaders to mitigate the risk.

For example, EDC works with each leader to understand what is expected of them within their role and how they can navigate change in the company's culture.

Another example of how EDC helped a client is when they worked with a consumer product company that was shifting from a purely retail model to an online business model. EDC identified the leadership capabilities that the new strategy required and designed an experience for their top 200 leaders to create alignment, build new mindsets, and coach others through change.

"The old top-down style of management is not effective anymore, and there is a huge gap in leadership development that needs to be filled. Organizations need to be more nimble and pivot quickly to manage change, and we can help them do this. The world has never needed how we bring psychology to make the workplace better, more than it does now." Stacey Philpot, Managing Partner at EDC, concluded.

Executive Development Consulting specializes in helping firms transform their organization and their leadership teams to work more effectively and get better results in the long term. EDC is an expert in organizational change and works with companies to create customized talent solutions specific to their strategy, culture, and context.

