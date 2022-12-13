Submit Release
DHEC, Prisma Health Collaborate on Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination Site in Columbia

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Dec. 13, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Prisma Health are offering free flu shots in Columbia in response to the most active flu season South Carolina has witnessed in a decade. 

Vaccinations are currently available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1401 Sunset Drive in Columbia. Children under the age of 16 will need a signature from a parent or guardian to receive their shots. COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits will also be available at the site.

“DHEC and Prisma have always worked well together when it comes to finding ways to improve public health, and this effort is no different,” said Buck Wilson, DHEC’s Public Health Director in the Midlands. “The flu vaccine is safe and effective at preventing severe flu cases. We hope residents in the area come out and get a flu shot and free COVID-19 test kits so they can protect themselves and their loved ones during the holiday season.”

Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations are available to anyone 6 months and older. Both take about two weeks to reach maximum effectiveness, meaning a shot of each one this week would provide full protection in time for Christmas. DHEC and Prisma Health encourage residents in the Greenville area to take advantage of this opportunity as soon as possible.

“As parents, we always want to protect our children from illnesses and accidents,” said Dr. Caughman Taylor, the Senior Medical Director of Prisma Health Children's Hospital in the Midlands. “With the unprecedented surge in respiratory illness affecting our kids, one of the most effective ways we can keep them well is by getting all their vaccines, especially the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.”

Visit DHEC’s vaccine pages on COVID-19 and flu for more information on each, and our Flu Watch page for data on cases and vaccinations.

