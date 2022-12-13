Wohl & Fruchter LLP Has Filed a Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Former Shareholders of Citrix Systems, Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida

/EIN News/ -- MONSEY, New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wohl & Fruchter LLP announces that on December 12, 2022, it filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida (“Court”), captioned Vargas v. Citrix Systems, Inc. et al., Case No. 1:22-cv-62327, on behalf of a class (“Class”) of individuals and entities that held common stock of Citrix Systems, Inc. (“Citrix”) as of the close of business on September 30, 2022 (“Class Period”), asserting claims under Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 14a-9, in connection with the acquisition of Citrix by Vista Equity Partners and Elliott Investment Management for an unfair price.



Investors are hereby notified that not later than February 13, 2023, any member of the purported Class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff of the purported Class in this action.

