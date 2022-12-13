RFP to provide supportive services and resources for Commercially Sexually Exploited (CSE) youth and/or adults in the sex trade

This RFP seeks proposals from qualified organizations, Tribes/Tribal organizations to provide person-centered supportive services and resources for Commercially Sexually Exploited (CSE) youth and/or adults in the sex trade.

Applicants may apply to provide services and resources to both priority populations.

Supportive services and resources must be provided by organizations or Tribes/Tribal organizations that have experience engaging and working with CSE youth and/or adults in the sex trade.

Services will be culturally, linguistically and developmentally appropriate and available to all individuals regardless of immigration status, gender, age, sexual orientation, language, religion or disability.

Application due date: Thursday, December 29 by 5:00 p.m.

For more information and to apply to this opportunity, visit the OCVA Grants and Funding page.