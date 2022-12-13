Submit Release
Berry Named Chair of WA House Labor & Workplace Standards Committee

OLYMPIA, WA, Dec. 13, 2022 — State Rep. Liz Berry (D-Seattle) was elected this week to serve as Chair of the Washington House of Representatives Labor & Workplace Standards Committee for the 2023-2024 legislative biennium. House Democrats announced new committee assignments today after retaining their House majority following the 2022 general election.

“Our state’s greatest strengths are our diverse workforce and innovative businesses,” said Berry. “I’m deeply honored to take on this new position and remain committed to giving all Washingtonians a seat at the table as we address the most urgent workplace challenges they face.”

Berry previously served as Vice Chair of the committee under former Rep. Mike Sells. In her first term, she led efforts to expand the state’s historic Paid Family Medical Leave program, strengthen Washington’s unemployment insurance, empower workers to speak out about discrimination & harassment in the workplace, protect temporary workers from workplace hazards, and secure best-in-the-nation pay and benefits for rideshare drivers.

The House Labor & Workplace Standards Committee is charged with considering issues relating to industrial insurance, unemployment compensation, collective bargaining, family leave, safety and health standards, occupational health, and employment standards such as wage laws and employment discrimination. The committee also oversees issues relating to the building and construction trades.

Berry will continue to serve on the House Environment & Energy and Transportation Committees.

