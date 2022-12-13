Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,009 in the last 365 days.

First Day Hikes at Iowa State Parks: Join the Fun with the Parks Passport and Guided Hikes

DES MOINES – So what are you doing over New Year’s?

The DNR invites Iowans to step outside and enjoy Iowa state parks and forests in the 2023 First Day Hike Challenge. Visitors can ring in the New Year with the Parks Passport on their own, or by joining park staff on a guided hike.

“First Day Hikes are a popular tradition in state parks, and the Park Passport is a great way for people to enjoy winter hikes,” said Sherry Arntzen, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau.

With the First Day Hike Challenge, park visitors can check into more than 50 participating state parks and forests on the Park Passport from Dec. 30 through Jan. 1. Visitors can explore as many parks as they wish -- every check-in will qualify for a prize drawing of a two-night stay at a cabin at Pine Lake State Park, Eldora. Some restrictions and fees apply.

Hikers can experience the quiet beauty of nature in winter, and spectacular views, beautiful settings and cultural treasures. Several parks and forests will host guided hikes on New Year’s Day, including some providing hot chocolate and snacks. Participants should dress for winter conditions.

More details on First Day Hikes, including a list of guided hikes with times and meeting locations, are available online at www.iowadnr.gov/firstdayhikes. The State Park Passport is free and can be downloaded onto mobile devices at https://explore.traveliowa.com/checkout/311/travel-iowa/1619/iowa-state-park-passport Visitors will find trail suggestions and directions from park staff under the “More Info” tab for each park on the Passport.

You just read:

First Day Hikes at Iowa State Parks: Join the Fun with the Parks Passport and Guided Hikes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.