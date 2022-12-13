Snowmobile and off-highway vehicle registrations expire at year's end

Registrations for snowmobiles and OHVs purchased during the 2022 registration cycle expire Dec. 31. Any decal displayed on a machine with a 22 printed on it will no longer be valid for machines used on snowmobile trails, public ice, or the OHV parks. Any registration that is not renewed prior to Jan. 1, 2023, will have a late penalty of $5 applied to the cost of the registration.

All user permits, which include resident snowmobiles and nonresident snowmobiles and OHVs, also expire Dec. 31. There is no late penalty for a permit purchased after Jan. 1, as they are issued for a calendar year. User permits are required for nonresident and resident snowmobiles used on public land or ice. Nonresident off road vehicles registered in their home state must display a user permit. Residents operating an off-highway vehicle do not need a user permit.