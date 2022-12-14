FUCHS and L.B. Foster announce strategic partnership to develop friction management products for the global rail markets

FUCHS and L.B. Foster announce strategic partnership to develop industry-leading friction management products for the global rail markets

FUCHS Lubricants Co., the largest independent lubricant manufacturer, has partnered with L.B. Foster, a solutions provider of products for the rail markets.

FUCHS and L.B. Foster have similar core values and a shared vision to advance innovation. Rail customers can now purchase all their lubrication solutions and services from a single source.” — Keith Brewer, President and CEO of FUCHS Lubricants Co.

HARVEY, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FUCHS Lubricants Co., the world's largest independent lubricant manufacturer, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with L.B. Foster Company (Nasdaq: FSTR), a global solutions provider of products and services for the rail and infrastructure markets. The partnership combines FUCHS’s manufacturing capabilities and world-class lubrication solutions for railway traffic with L.B. Foster’s renowned expertise in the development and implementation of railroad friction management technologies.

FUCHS is a global company that develops, produces, and distributes more than 10,000 lubricants and related services with industry - specific solutions for demanding applications. L.B. Foster offers its rail customers trackside and on-board friction management solutions and pioneered Total Friction Management® (TFM). TFM is how L.B. Foster works with railroads around the world to deliver holistic, optimized friction management programs. Together FUCHS and L.B. Foster continue to push innovation in friction management lubricant products to drive considerable savings to its customers through rail and wheel wear reduction, increased operational efficiencies, and improved safety. This strategic partnership facilitates driving global production of the FUCHS and L.B. Foster co-branded greases in international growth regions as well as supporting increasing demands in North America.

Keith Brewer, President and CEO of FUCHS Lubricants Co. said, “FUCHS and L.B. Foster have similar core values and a shared vision to advance innovation. Through this partnership, customers in the rail industry can now purchase all their lubrication solutions and services from a single source.”

Commenting on the partnership, L.B. Foster President and CEO John Kasel said, “We are excited to work with FUCHS as our preferred partner for manufacturing our advanced friction management lubricants. The combination of our wheel/rail engineering expertise with FUCHS’s lubricant manufacturing competencies will bring best-in-class solutions that will benefit the global rail industry.”

About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.

About L.B. Foster Company

Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customer's most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.