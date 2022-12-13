The Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market to Register Growth at a Tremendous CAGR of 15.41% by 2027, Assesses DelveInsight

As per Delveinsight analysis in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices market, the increasing prevalence of aortic stenosis disorder, the rising demand for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures and technological advancements in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement arena are likely to propel the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices market.

DelveInsight’s Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices companies’ market shares, challenges, transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices market during the forecast period.

Notable transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices companies such as Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences, Abbott, JenaValve Technology, Inc., Bracco SpA, Transcatheter Technologies GmbH, Braile Biomedica, Venus Medtech, Direct Flow Medical, Sorin group, Blue Sail Medical Co. Ltd., JC Medical Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Sysmetis SA, SMT Pvt Ltd., LivaNova, Peijia Medical, and P+F Products + Features GmbH , and several others are currently operating in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices market.

, and several others are currently operating in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices market. On September 15, 2022, OpSens Inc. announced that the FDA had granted 510(k) regulatory clearance for the SavvyWire, its new guidewire for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures.

announced that the FDA had granted 510(k) regulatory clearance for the SavvyWire, its new guidewire for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures. In September 2022, Edwards Lifesciences received FDA approval for the latest generation of its Sapien 3 transcatheter aortic valve, which is outfitted with materials that the company claims will form the foundation of future heart valve implants.

received FDA approval for the latest generation of its Sapien 3 transcatheter aortic valve, which is outfitted with materials that the company claims will form the foundation of future heart valve implants. On September 20, 2021, Abbott announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the company's Portico™ with FlexNav™ transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system to treat people with symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis who are at high or extreme risk for open-heart surgery.

announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the company's Portico™ with FlexNav™ transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system to treat people with symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis who are at high or extreme risk for open-heart surgery. On August 24, 2021, Medtronic plc announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its newest-generation, self-expanding transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system, the Evolut™ FX TAVR system.

announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its newest-generation, self-expanding transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system, the Evolut™ FX TAVR system. On May 17, 2021, Abbott announced that it had received CE Mark for its latest-generation transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system, Navitor™, making the minimally invasive device available for people in Europe with severe aortic stenosis who are at high or extreme surgical risk.

announced that it had received CE Mark for its latest-generation transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system, Navitor™, making the minimally invasive device available for people in Europe with severe aortic stenosis who are at high or extreme surgical risk. Thus, owing to such developments in the market, rapid growth will be observed in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices market during the given forecast period.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Overview

Aortic stenosis is a condition in which an aortic valve does not fully open, causing blood flow to be restricted. An aorta is a large artery that transports blood from the heart to the rest of the body. These high-risk patients are those who are inoperable and cannot undergo the surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) procedure.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement is a procedure wherein an artificial, man-made valve replaces the diseased valve. Transcatheter heart valves are made of biological tissues and are surrounded by a steel, cobalt-chromium, or nitonol stent. These valves can be balloon expandable or self-expanding. Several man-made transcatheter aortic valves are used while performing TAVR procedures. These include SAPIEN 3, SAPIEN 3 Ultra, Evolut PRO+, and LOTUS Edge.





Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market Insights

The global transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices market is being studied geographically for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America currently leads the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices market in terms of revenue share and is expected to maintain this position throughout the study period. This can be attributed to the rising number of aortic stenosis and aortic regurgitation cases, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the rise in transcatheter aortic valve replacement device approvals and launches, and their expansion in newer indications, which are the key factors contributing to the transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices market, which is expected to aid in the growth of the North American transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices market.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market Dynamics

The global transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing prevalence of aortic stenosis disorder, rise in cardiovascular disorders, increasing demand for TAVR procedures, increasing prevalence of aortic regurgitation, and technological advancements in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement arena, all of which are expected to increase product demand, thereby contributing to the transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices market

However, the stringent regulatory approval process for transcatheter aortic valves and the high costs associated with TAVR procedures may prove to be impediments to the growth of the transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices market.

Furthermore, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices market during the pandemic, with lockdown restrictions in many countries where surgeries were only performed on an emergency and urgent basis because most healthcare resources were used to combat the COVID-19 situation. This resulted in a decrease in the overall number of surgeries performed, including the transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices market. However, with the mass vaccination of the population and the resumption of activities, including in the healthcare sector, the transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices market has gained traction and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market CAGR 15.41% Projected Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market Size by 2027 USD 7.64 Billion Key Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Companies Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences, Abbott, JenaValve Technology, Inc., Bracco SpA, Transcatheter Technologies GmbH, Braile Biomedica, Venus Medtech, Direct Flow Medical, Sorin group, Blue Sail Medical Co. Ltd., JC Medical Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Sysmetis SA, SMT Pvt Ltd., LivaNova, Peijia Medical, and P+F Products + Features GmbH, among others

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market Assessment

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Technology Type: Valve Frame Material (Nitinol, Stainless Steel, Cobalt Chromium and Others), Valve Leaflet Material (Porcine, Bovine and Others) Market Segmentation By Procedure: Transfemoral, Transapical and Transaortic Approach Market Segmentation By Application: Aortic Stenosis, Aortic Regurgitation and Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market 7 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

