The Shades of Blue Project Wins $5,000 Award from the Texas CareSource Foundation Grant Challenge
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shades of Blue Project was declared a semi-finalist in this year’s Texas CareSource Foundation Grant Challenge at a reception held at The Ion on Nov. 30. The organization was one of seven that received $5,000 after the public voting phase of the competition.
“We certainly appreciate the recognition and the award,” said Kay Matthews, founder of the Shades of Blue Project. “And a big thank you to all those who voted for us!” she said.
Since 2006, the CareSource Foundation has awarded more than $25 million to nonprofits that are working to eliminate poverty, provide much-needed services to low-and moderate-income families, and develop innovative approaches to address critical health issues.
The Shades of Blue Project is committed to improving the mental health care provided to Black postpartum and birthing individuals and trains professionals on their unique stressors.
In 2020, the organization served over 1,500 clients in their North Houston facility providing, support sessions, healthcare services, and supplies such as diapers, and formula.
In September, the organization opened the Shades of Blue Boutique — a boutique filled with new clothes, shoes, and accessories for the whole family. “We let families come and choose what they need versus giving them a box with things they may not need,” Matthews said. Houston mayoral candidate, Robin Williams, spoke highly of the boutique and said it allowed families to “keep their dignity.”
The award will help us continue serving our community and bridge the financial gaps Houston families experience.
For more information about the Shades of Blue Project, visit them online at www.shadesofblueproject.org.
About The Shades of Blue Project:
The Shades of Blue Project is a Houston-based nonprofit organization with a continued focus on improving maternal mental health outcomes for Black and Brown birthing people. The Shades of Blue Project recently opened a Maternal and Mental Health Resource Center located in North Houston. The center offers social support services, job placement skills, onsite therapy sessions, support groups, and many more dedicated services to benefit the community.
