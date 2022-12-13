Actual SEO Media, Inc. On How to Optimize Monotonous Evergreen PPC Campaigns

Search ads are a targeted way to increase traffic to a website. Sprucing an evergreen PPC campaign can turn things around. Actual SEO Media, Inc.

Anything can go stale, including evergreen content that's been around for too long without some freshening up.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Time wins against everything. Everything will eventually go stale, whether it's that bag of unopened Lay chips in the pantry or that evergreen PPC ad campaign. Although there isn't a way to regain the fresh taste of a crunchy snack once it's gone stale, there are ways to change up an ad campaign so that it feels new again. Actual SEO Media, Inc. has four ways to freshen any stale pay-per-click campaigns that are sitting around.



What Constitutes an "Evergreen" PPC Campaign?

Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising is an online marketing technique used to draw traffic to websites through paid searches. Each time one of these ads is clicked on, the advertiser has to pay a small fee. It's a way of buying visits to a website rather than earning those visits "organically."

Evergreen PPC ads campaigns are always running because they contain central keywords to a particular brand or business, product, or service. The search demand for these evergreen ads is pretty constant throughout the year (hence the name "evergreen"). While there may be a spike on occasion, only a portion will be caused by the season.

For example, brands or businesses that sell shoes may have a constant demand throughout the year. They may notice a spike around Christmas or when a new school year starts, but people will still search for their products throughout the year. That's what having "evergreen" content means.



What Makes an Evergreen Campaign Stale?

The definition of a stale evergreen campaign could change depending on who's asking and who's answering the question. However, for the purpose of having a key definition, in this case, stale evergreen campaigns are those that have been running for a long time that hasn't been improving in the following key factors:

- Click per action (CPA)

- Return on ad spend (ROAS)

- Search impression share (IS)

- Cost per lead (CPL)

- or any other metric used on a specific ad campaign

There could be a million little reasons why an ad campaign has become stale. These campaigns haven't seen any adjustments that would allow them to improve their statistics. However, the company can't just scrap them because they are important, central campaigns. Although they aren't currently bringing in the amount of traffic they used to, their conversions are of lower quality, and they may be becoming more expensive to bring in conversions, there are ways to turn them around again.

1. Time to Use Shock Therapy on the Algorithm

A repeating routine can become stale if there's no change. It becomes predictable. That's why the first step to reviving a campaign from a near-dead state is to apply something akin to a defibrillator. Here are some ways that can revitalize a campaign:

- Add more actions for conversions

- Modify the bid strategy

- Add new keywords

- Add or edit ad copy

- Update the device bid adjustment

- Optimize & enhance for value

Doing one or two of these things can cause the algorithm to wake up and produce results again. Something as simple as changing the words on the ad can make it look like a completely new ad (even if it isn't).

2. Be Smart with Bidding Strategies

Actual SEO Media, Inc. recommends putting a Smart Bidding Strategy in place for all evergreen campaigns, but only if they match several criteria. For example, these campaigns should have maximized conversions (a minimum of 15 a month), maximized conversion value, etc.

Although Smart Bidding strategies are a powerful tool, it's only useful if there's enough data to use. The more conversion data there is, the better the result.

3. Set Up Offline Conversion Tracking

Perhaps setting up an offline conversion tracking (OCT) plan is the way to go. Think about it this way. Sometimes, an ad online doesn't lead to an immediate conversion. However, it starts the user seeing it on a long research trip, eventually leading them to a conversion offline. For example, they may call the business or visit the storefront in person.

One of the best things about an OCT plan is that it doesn't cost any extra money to implement. By providing Google with some extra information about the business's customers, there is a rise in efficiency in these campaigns that have been around for a long time.

4. Mine the Data of the Campaign

An experienced SEO consultant knows one of the best ways to optimize any search campaign is to mine first-party data. Doing so allows a business to get an edge for a single campaign or even build a customer profile based on the previous users' actions and info.

Google Ads automatically collects information on every user that interacts with the ads. The two locations in Google Ads that wield the most information can be found in various side menus and the Tools & Settings menu. Utilizing this information to the fullest will allow a business to further optimize any stale evergreen campaigns that have been running without improvements for a long time.

Stale ad campaigns don't benefit anyone, not the company running them or the customers. Freshen up some dying evergreen campaigns by changing a part of them up. Actual SEO Media, Inc.'s advice might not work for every campaign but will help start the ball on improving what's already there.

As a leading Houston SEO company, Actual SEO Media, Inc. emboldens its clients to expand their online presence further. By harnessing the power of search engine optimization, the company helps businesses expand their online visibility and establish a stronger presence on the Internet. This company helps local clients keep track of their pay-per-click advertising campaigns to ensure maximum visibility and brand awareness. For more information, contact the office at (832) 834 - 0661 or by email at info@actualseomedia.com.



PPC Management