5 New Year’s Resolutions for Happier, Healthier Pets in 2023 from YuMOVE, Joint Supplements for Dogs

It's the perfect time to make New Year's resolutions for your pets for 2023 YuMOVE logo

The New Year is almost here and it’s the perfect time to make pet New Year’s resolutions for happier, healthier pets throughout 2023

YuMOVE is offering 30% off any YuMOVE hip and joint supplement for dogs using the code “WINTER30” for a one-time purchase or 40% off any ongoing subscription using the code “WINTER40” at checkout.” — Fiona Hope, CEO of Lintbells | Home of YuMOVE