Tenneco Inc. Actively Seeks Veteran-Owned Businesses by Joining NVBDC as a Corporate Member
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Tenneco
NVBDC welcomes Tenneco Inc., one of the leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of products for equipment, as their newest Corporate Member
We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) announced today that Tenneco has joined as its newest Corporate Member. The NVBDC welcomes Tenneco and it’s commitment to supporting the NVBDC Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This includes an ongoing effort to enhance their outreach to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.
“Tenneco is honored to become an active member of NVBDC,” said Tenneco’s Chief Supply Chain Officer Ernie Keith. “As a company we are committed to a diverse supply chain reflective of the customers, employees, and communities we serve and we could not be happier that our goals align well with those of the NVBDC.”
Tenneco recognizes the value of diversity and actively seeks opportunities to create diverse supplier partnerships. The company recognizes that having a diverse supplier base facilitates mutual success and increases product value and customer satisfaction.
The diversity of Tenneco’s suppliers is essential to the ability to adapt to the global marketplace. They are committed to maintaining a diverse supplier base and continue to implement business practices that will provide equal access to procurement opportunities for underrepresented-owned businesses.
How to Register as a Diverse Supplier
Please complete and e-mail the Supplier Diversity Profile Form and all attachments to SupplierDiversity@Tenneco.com. Please be sure to include any diversity and quality certifications.
“Our goal is to increase the number of qualified vendors, representing diversity that meets the standards for quality and value. We have a commitment throughout our corporation that, as a team, we can succeed in reaching this goal.”
For more information on this opportunity with Tenneco, and learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
