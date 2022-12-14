New Real Estate App homer Lets Owner Sell their House with Revolutionary Features

Submit Release
homer network is nationwide

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- homer, a new real estate app that allows homeowners to sell their homes themselves plans to launch in 2023. The app, created by a team of experienced tech professionals who have helped build companies such as Google, PayPal, and Ethereum, plans to bring its innovative platform to market to help sellers and buyers save money.

homer offers a range of revolutionary features that make it easy for homeowners to sell their properties with or without the need for a traditional real estate brokerage. In development now for more than a year, homer features include one-tap marketing, one-platform messaging, offer management, virtual tours, scheduled viewings and a lot more.

"We're excited to bring homer to the market and give homeowners the power to take control of the sale of their own properties," said homer founder and CEO Steve Harmon. "Our app and service is designed to make the process of buying and selling a home simple, transparent, and cost-effective. Depending on the home price, a seller could pocket $50,000 or more by doing it themselves."

homer plans to launch in 2023 on iOS and Android devices.

For more general information please contact go@homer.network
http://homer.network

