IBN and BioMedWire Announce 3rd Year of Collaboration with Dynamic Global Events (DGE) to Serve as Official Media Partners for Upcoming 2023 Events

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting companies to the investment community through 50+ brands, today announces it will collaborate with Dynamic Global Events ("DGE") as an official media partner for upcoming events in 2023. BioMedWire ("BMW"), a specialized communications platform for the life sciences sector and one of the 50+ brands part of IBN , will also serve as an official media partner for DGE's events throughout the next year.

DGE is a world leader in life sciences-related conference production and has developed a portfolio of high-quality B2B events that facilitate partnership-building, education and networking throughout the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, healthcare and allied industries. Founded in 2017, DGE’s events are presented in multiple formats, including live, virtual and hybrid, and cater to a wide spectrum of thematic elements geared toward a highly specialized audience. Major event categories include Diversity & Leadership, Medical Affairs, Clinical Affairs, Marketing & Communications, Patient Partnerships, and Innovative Technology.

IBN and BMW will be collaborating with DGE on the following upcoming events:

Clinical Research in Latin America Summit (February 9-10, 2023)

4th Digital Marketing in Life Sciences (February 15-16, 2023)

Supplier Diversity & Economic Inclusion for Pharma & Healthcare (March 7-8, 2023)

Global Innovation in Patient Advocacy (March 9-10, 2023)

10th Advancing Women’s Leadership Skills & Opportunities in Pharma & Healthcare (March 15-17, 2023)

3rd Risk-Based Quality Management Summit (April 25-26, 2023)

2nd Diversity in Clinical Trials (May 10-11, 2023)

7th Decentralized & Hybrid Clinical Trials (May 10-11, 2023)

7th Digital Strategy & Innovation for Medical Affairs Summit (May 17–18, 2023)

3rd KOL Engagement Forum (May 17-18, 2023)

3rd PRC Performance Optimization Summit (June 13-14, 2023)

2nd Transparency and Aggregate Spend Summit (June 13-14, 2023)

3rd Chief Patient Officer Summit (July 18-20, 2023)

4th Aligning Drug Safety Functions & REMS Summit (August 29-30, 2023)

4th Clinical Trial Agreements Forum (August 29-30, 2023)

11th Advancing Women’s Leadership in Pharma & Healthcare (September 19-21, 2023)

4th Human Factors Engineering & Usability Studies Congress (September 19-20, 2023)

3rd Advancing Diversity Equity & Inclusion (ADEI) in Pharma & Healthcare Summit (October 4-5, 2023)

3rd Investigator-Initiated Trials Summit (November 8-9, 2023)

4th Next-Gen MSL Excellence (November 8-9, 2023)

In the coming weeks, additional events shall be announced as well.

For each of these events, IBN and BMW will offer dedicated virtual coverage, including syndicated articles with full dissemination to 5000+ strategic syndication partners such as Apple News. The wide array of communications capabilities deployed will also include social media coverage through IBN’s many different brands that collectively built an audience of 2+ million across a variety of platforms, as well as featured placements on both IBN and BMW event pages.

“We are very pleased to be collaborating with IBN and BioMedWire again,” said Elizabeth Stanislaw, MBA, Marketing Manager of Dynamic Global Events. “As market leaders, IBN’s breadth of social media management tools, active syndication network and roster of highly reputed brands deliver excellent visibility. Their targeted approach and finely tuned communications strategies maximize our reach among relevant audiences.”

“We are excited to be working alongside DGE’s highly professional team for the entirety of 2023,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications of IBN. “Their well-designed series of events have positioned DGE as an informational leader in the life sciences industry, and our team is looking forward to further building on the momentum created over the years.”

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information on IBN, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

