Hòa Bình exports first batch of diễn pomelo to UK

VIETNAM, December 13 -  

HÀ NỘI — The first batch of diễn pomelo from the northern province of Hòa Bình was exported to the UK on Monday.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the event, Nguyễn Phi Long, Secretary of the provincial People’s Committee, attributed the shipment to the great efforts of residents in Ngọc Lương Commune and members of the Đại Đồng Agricultural Cooperative, along with the support of relevant agencies and enterprises.

He urged local farmers and authorities to maintain the quality of pomelos that have been exported while continuing to create higher quality products to conquer more markets in the future.

The batch includes nearly 11 tonnes of diễn pomelo produced by farmers in Yên Thủy District’s Ngọc Lương Commune.

Diễn pomelo plantations cover about 2,300ha, accounting for 45 per cent of the total area in the province. Yên Thủy District alone is home to more than 800ha.

In 2019, the National Office of Intellectual Property issued a trademark certificate for diễn pomelo in Yên Thủy District. Of which, 30ha of Đại Đồng Agricultural Cooperative were granted codes and certified as meeting VietGAP standards.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Hương, Director of RYN company, which is involved in the export, said as the UK is the most demanding market in Europe the shipment paved the way for the product to become more popular around the world. — VNS

Hòa Bình exports first batch of diễn pomelo to UK

