Vietnamese firms attend Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo

HONG KONG — The 56th Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo, one of the largest outdoor expos in Hong Kong (China), is in full swing, offering great opportunities for Vietnamese firms.

Running from December 9 to the first day of 2023, it features over 860 outdoor booths showcasing food, beverages, cosmetics, home furniture and toys, among other goods.

The expo is forecast to attract about one million people to visit and shop, with sales expected to go up at least 30 per cent from last year.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondent, Nguyễn Ngọc Hà, Director of Viet Kwong Company and a representative of the Hanoi Trade Joint Stock Corporation (Hapro) in Hong Kong, said that Viet Kwong had participated in the fair eight times, while Hapro had been present four times. This year, Hapro, for the first time, is the third largest sponsor of the fair.

According to Hà, local people are showing an increasing interest in Vietnamese specialties such as fish sauce, chili sauce and pepper, leading to a rise in the amount of products consumed in the market.

She advised Vietnamese firms to develop quality products suitable to local tastes and culture for a long-term foothold and strong growth in Hong Kong. — VNS