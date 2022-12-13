WWF’s CN Tower Climb for Nature is back after a three-year hiatus

Registration now open for one of the world’s most unique fundraising events

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands of people from will once again climb the CN Tower’s 1,776 steps for wildlife when WWF’s CN Tower Climb for Nature makes its highly anticipated return on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Registration for the beloved fundraising event is now open at wwf.ca/climb.

The 2023 CN Tower Climb for Nature will be the first time the iconic skyscraper’s 144-floor stairwell is open to climbers since 2019.

To underscore how many species are teetering on the edge of extinction, WWF-Canada’s senior manager for science, knowledge and innovation, Emily Giles, officially announced the CN Tower Climb for Nature’s return from atop the EdgeWalk today.

“We’re excited to be back,” says Megan Leslie, WWF-Canada’s president and CEO. “I’m inspired by the overwhelming number of supporters who have come out to climb and fundraise with us over the last 30 years.

“The need for WWF’s CN Tower Climb for Nature is greater than ever. Global wildlife populations have declined by 69 per cent, on average, in the last 50 years. When you climb the CN Tower, or you donate to someone who is, you’ll help WWF-Canada restore and protect habitats across the country. Step by step, floor by floor, together we can halt and reverse wildlife loss.”

Giles says, “Looking down from the edge of the CN Tower with nothing but a harness securing me exemplifies the precarious situation wildlife are in today. The vast majority of species at risk —from humpback whales to bumblebees—aren’t recovering.

“Right now, we’re at the precipice of a future that is four degrees warmer; one that could lead to the extinction of one million species worldwide. That’s not a line any of us want to cross, which is why we’re calling on Canadians to help step up conservation efforts by climbing the CN Tower with us this spring."

For footage of past climbs, please view here.

For photos and footage from the EdgeWalk, please view here.

About WWF’s CN Tower Climb for Nature

Visit wwf.ca/climb to register as an individual or witha team of friends, family or colleagues.

The climb takes place on Saturday, April 15 from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Climbers wishing to compete for the fastest time can register for the Elite Climb on Sunday, April 16 at 7 a.m.

Since WWF-Canada held its first ever climb in 1991, more than 135,000 people have stepped up for wildlife and helped deliver big conservation results from nearly tripling Nepal’s wild tiger population to advancing protection for hundreds of thousands of square kilometres of critical habitat for Arctic species.

Fundraise early to win a trip of a lifetime:

Those who sign-up and start fundraising early will earn one Early Bird Draw ballot for every $500 raised by Feb. 15, 2023. The winner will experience a nature and adventure packed trip for two through the Canadian Rockies, estimated valued at over $7,000.

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

Attachments

Emily Vandermeer Communications specialist, WWF-Canada 5196161556 evandermeer@wwfcanada.org