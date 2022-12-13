North America Soft Tissue Repair Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 6540.91 Million with CAGR of 7.0% by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the soft tissue repair market which was USD 3,806.87 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 6540.91 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Market Outline: -
Soft tissue repair is a medical process that is used to heal soft tissue injuries like sprains, strains, and other issues. In most cases, soft tissue injuries result in intense pain and a loss of function. Soft tissue is a very competitive market. Soft tissue repair product vendors invest a large portion of their money in new product R&D to obtain a competitive advantage and position their goods distinctively in the global market. As a result, several new and sophisticated devices have been introduced that use novel and modern materials to improve surgical care and healing.
Soft tissues such as tendons, muscles, fascia, nerves, fat, ligaments, blood vessels, and synovial membranes connect, surround, and support other body structures and organs.. Many physical activities can cause them to get damaged, leading to pain, sprains, strains, edema, bursitis, tendinitis, and contusions. As a result, a variety of therapeutic methods for restoring, repairing, and regenerating soft tissues are used. Scaffolds consisting of natural polymers like as chitosan, gelatin, and alginate, for example, are employed as biomaterials for their restoration. Aside from that, the use of allografts and xenografts for treating severe damage is gaining popularity around the world.
Some of the major players operating in the soft tissue repair market are:
BD (U.S)
Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S)
Stryker (U.S)
Athersys Inc (U.S)
Allergan (U.S)
Terumo Corporation (Japan)
Smith & Nephew Plc. (UK)
Arthrex, Inc (US)
Johnson & Johnson (US)
Medtronic Plc. (Ireland)
LifeNet Health, Inc. (US)
Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US)
CryoLife, Inc. (US)
Organogenesis Inc. (US)
Zimmer Biomet (US)
Baxter International, Inc. (US)
ACell Inc. (US)
Tissue Regenix Group Plc (UK)
Aroa Biosurgery Ltd. (U.S)
North America Soft Tissue Repair Market Scope
The soft tissue repair market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Fixation Products
Suture
Suture Anchors
Tissue Patch/Match
Biological
Synthetic
Application
Orthopedic Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Hernia Repair
Skin Repair
Vaginal Sling Repair
Cardiovascular Surgery
Others
End-User:
Hospitals and Clinics
Research and Academic Institutes
Others
Table of Content:
Section 01: Executive Summary
Section 02: Scope of The Report
Section 03: Research Methodology
Section 04: Introduction
Section 05: Market Landscape
Section 06: Market Sizing
Section 07: Five Forces Analysis
Section 08: Market Segmentation by Product
Section 09: Market Segmentation by Application
Section 10: Customer Landscape
Section 11: Market Segmentation by End-User
Section 12: Regional Landscape
Section 13: Decision Framework
Section 14: Drivers and Challenges
Section 15: Market Trends
Section 16: Competitive Landscape
Section 17: Company Profiles
Section 18: Appendix
Recent Development
In July 2021, Tepha, Inc., a prominent researcher and manufacturer of unique resorbable polymer technology, was acquired by B.D. Tepha's patented resorbable polymer, poly 4-hydroxybutyric acid (P4HB), provides significant innovation possibilities for B.D.'s surgical mesh portfolio, allowing it to expand into new areas of soft tissue repair, reconstruction, and regeneration.
In April 2020, ClearGuard LE Endoscopic Soft Tissue Release System was created by In2Bones for orthopaedic and podiatric physicians in the United States to address a variety of foot ailments. The company is a creator, manufacturer, and distributor of medical devices for the treatment of illnesses and injuries situated in the United States. For high-volume lower extremity soft tissue procedures on the plantar fascia, gastrocnemius, tarsal tunnel, and Morton's neuroma, the ClearGuard LE Endoscopic Soft Tissue Release Solution provides an easy-to-use, reproducible, and cost-effective system for orthopaedic and podiatric physicians.
Frequently asked questions:
What is the Forecast Market Value for North America Soft Tissue Repair Market?
What is the Growth Rate of the North America Soft Tissue Repair Market?
Which are the Major Market Drivers for North America Soft Tissue Repair Market?
What are the Major Companies Operating in the North America Soft Tissue Repair Market?
Which Countries Data is covered in the North America Soft Tissue Repair Market?
