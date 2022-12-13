Dr. Sean Thompson Is Providing Culturally Sensitive Care To His Orthopedic Patients

Dr. Sean Thompson is one of the very few black orthopedic surgeons in the tri-state area to provide culturally sensitive care to all types of patients

UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sean Thompson is an orthopedic surgeon in the tri-state area who is passionate about helping patients achieve their mobility.

He specializes in minimally invasive procedures including anterior hip replacement surgery, as well as conservative management of fractures, sports injuries, and arthritic joints. He is passionate about helping clients of all ages feel their best.

His practice is based on promoting long-term health. His goal is to help anyone get back to doing the things they love as quickly as possible.

Dr. Thompson believes that everyone should have access to culturally sensitive care from an orthopedic surgeon who understands the unique needs of their community. As one of very few black orthopedic surgeons in this region, he's able to provide compassionate care that addresses his client's specific situation and needs.

If you're interested in learning more about how Dr. Thompson's experience can help you get back on track with your mobility—whether it's through conservative treatment or minimally invasive surgery—please visit his website at www.ecboneandjoint.com or call to book an appointment with him (212) 388-9500.