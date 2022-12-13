Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of Twist Bioscience Corporation (“Twist” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TWST) between December 13, 2019 and November 14, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about Twist’s business and operations. As alleged in the November 15, 2022 Scorpion Capital report, Defendants overstated the commercial viability of Twist’s synthetic DNA manufacturing technology while engaging in accounting fraud and using unsustainable pricing to inflate the company’s true financial condition and prospects. As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of Twist’s common stock, members of the Class have suffered significant damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Twist should contact the Firm prior to the February 10, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .