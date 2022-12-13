New Survey: Virginians Support Electric Vehicles and Clean Energy
Majority of Va. Residents Would Consider Purchasing an Electric Car
Transportation electrification should be a top priority. We hope Virginia’s leaders will ensure Virginia continues to lead in the transition to clean energy.”CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new statewide survey found Virginians have favorable perceptions about electric vehicles and clean energy, with 55% of Virginia drivers saying they would be likely to consider buying an electric car and of those respondents, 82% said they’d be likely to purchase a car within the next five years. The new data were released in Virginia Drives Electric 2022, the fourth annual report on consumer sentiments about electric cars and clean energy from national nonprofit Generation180.
The representative survey of more than 1,200 Virginians also found that:
- 68% of Virginians polled responded as having a positive view of electric vehicles;
- 73% of respondents said it was important for Virginia to transition from fossil fuels to clean energy; and
- 77% cited “savings on gasoline costs” as the #1 reason they would be more likely to purchase an electric vehicle.
“Anyone who has ever driven, or even ridden in an electric car will tell you, they are awesome. It's no surprise that support for electric cars is strong in the Commonwealth. Virginians want EVs. Not only do they cost less over the lifetime of the vehicle, but they don't have any tailpipe emissions either, which is better for the climate,” said Stuart Gardner, Director of Generation180’s Electrify Your Ride Program.
Electric vehicles are surging in popularity across the U.S. EV sales grew 76% in the first quarter of 2022 nationwide, and American automakers have invested over $36 billion into expanding EV manufacturing. Through the Inflation Reduction Act, auto manufacturers will receive incentives for building transportation plants and states will receive grants to build out charging infrastructure–both developments that will spur new, good-paying jobs.
Economic, Climate and Health benefits of EVs
In addition to new jobs, electric vehicles bring other economic benefits. According to the Energy Information Administration, Virginians collectively paid nearly $7 billion for motor gasoline in 2020. But recharging an EV in Virginia with American-made energy saves an average of 44% in fuel costs, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. According to Generation180’s new survey, 55% of Virginians indicated that new jobs and economic development opportunities would be a factor they’d consider in whether or not to purchase an electric vehicle.
More electric vehicles would also bring significant climate and health benefits to Virginians. Transportation is the leading source of air pollution and climate-harming carbon emissions. But driving electric can reduce those emissions by up to 67%, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center. Broad uptake of electric vehicles would mean 2,700 avoided deaths, 70,900 avoided asthma attacks, and 350,000 avoided lost workdays, according to the American Lung Association.
Virginians Support Policies to Bring More EVs to the Commonwealth
The survey also found Virginians to be supportive of policies that make it easier to get EVs:
- 76% of Virginians said they would support requiring auto manufacturers to provide a minimum number of new electric vehicles for sale in Virginia.
- 69% of respondents support Virginia offering an EV incentive.
Virginia currently has two transportation laws on the books that would do just that: the Clean Car Standards and the Electric Vehicle Rebate Program. But some lawmakers plan to repeal the Clean Car Standards bill in the upcoming 2023 General Assembly, and the EV rebate program remains unfunded. Generation180 is hosting a Virginia Drives Electric Virtual Town Hall on December 13 at 7:00 EST where Virginians can make their voice heard about electrifying the Commonwealth’s transportation sector.
“Transportation electrification should be a top priority—for the benefit of their constituents and for Virginia’s economy. We hope Virginia’s leaders will protect the Clean Car Standards and ensure Virginia continues to lead in the transition to clean energy and not get left behind,” said Wendy Philleo, Executive Director of Generation180.
