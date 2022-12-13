Wolf Administration Celebrates Investments in Manufacturing During Tour of Modern Living Solutions in Clarion County

Knox, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver today celebrated Governor Tom Wolf’s administration-long commitment to Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry during a tour of modular construction company Modern Living Solutions’ facility in Clarion County.

“It’s exciting to see firsthand the success Modern Living Solutions is experiencing thanks to the Wolf Administration’s investment in their growth,” said Weaver. “They’ve added jobs to the area and boosted the region’s economy, which is a true win for all of us. Pennsylvania’s robust business environment empowers existing manufacturing companies – and those looking to set up shop here – to grow and thrive.”

Modern Living Solutions received funding totaling more than $5.1 million through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The funding, awarded in 2020 and 2022, was used for renovation of the new plant, the creation of an additional production line, as well as upgrading and modernizing an on-site warehouse facility.

“As a Pennsylvania native myself, I am excited about the opportunity to partner with and invest in the local community in Knox as we enhance the Modern Living Solutions facility,” said Andy Mest, Managing Director of Modern Living Solutions. “Our goal is to not only provide opportunities for the local community, but to change the traditional development and construction process by creating a new, more efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable delivery method for rental housing.”

Since Gov. Wolf took office in January 2015, nearly $3.2 billion has been awarded through RACP. Clarion County businesses and organizations have received nearly $12.1 million during the Wolf Administration.

RACP is a commonwealth grant program to support critical expansion projects, provide opportunities for job creation and employment training, and community development and revitalization.

Headquartered in Knox, Modern Living Solutions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC (“Greystar”), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality real estate, including rental housing, logistics, and life sciences. The modular construction platform is also operated by Greystar. Through its vertically-integrated approach, combining development, factory operations, and on-site construction to manufacture and deliver apartment modules, Modern Living Solutions is positioned to have a positive impact on housing supply, attainable housing options, and sustainable building practices in the US.

