Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,053 in the last 365 days.

Chibougamau Independent Mines Announces Financings

/EIN News/ -- ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US) announces that it will effect a private placement of a maximum of 2,758,620 “flow-through” common shares at a price of $0.145 per share for maximum gross proceeds to Chibougamau of $400,000. Chibougamau will use the proceeds from the “flow-through” private placement for exploration on certain of its properties in Québec.

Chibougamau also announces that it will effect a private placement of a maximum of 4,050,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share for maximum gross proceeds to Chibougamau of $405,000. Chibougamau will use the net proceeds from this private placement for working capital.

Closing of the private placements is expected to take place by December 31, 2022. The private placements are subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

It is expected that two directors of Chibougamau (collectively, the “Insiders”) will purchase an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares to be issued at $0.10 per share for total consideration of $120,000. The issuance of shares to the Insiders will constitute a related party transaction but will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions as the fair market value of the shares to be issued to the Insiders does not exceed 25% of Chibougamau’s market capitalization. Chibougamau does not expect to file a material change report with respect to the participation of the Insiders at least 21 days prior to the expected closing date of the private placement as the Insiders’ participation was only recently determined and closing of the private placement is expected to take place shortly.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.


We Seek Safe Harbour.		 CUSIP Number 167101 203
LEI 529900GYUP9EBEF7U709

For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1		 Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@chibougamaumines.com
www.chibougamaumines.com

Forward Looking Statements
Except for historical information this News Release may contain certain “forward looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the Company’s expectations and projections. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available under “disclaimer” on the Company’s website.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Chibougamau Independent Mines Announces Financings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.