Pack Closes $3 Million in Seed Financing to Help Scaling Ecommerce Brands Keep Up with Shoppers' Rising Expectations

Headless Platform Increases Conversions and AOV by Enabling Faster Websites, Increased Personalization, and One-Click Shopping Experiences

Leading headless commerce solution Pack today announced a $3 million seed funding round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with notable participation from returning investor Alpaca and new investor Vanterra Ventures. The financing will enable continued company growth, focusing on accelerating Pack's engineering, product, design, and go-to-market. Pack will also leverage the funding to generate opportunities for strategic partnerships that will propel the company in creating industry-leading solutions in the headless commerce space. The new round brings the company's total funds raised to $6 million.

Founded in 2019, Pack is a front-end platform for headless commerce that enables brands to upgrade their digital storefronts with technology and tools that are simple enough for non-tech-savvy teams, yet sophisticated enough to be maximized by even the most advanced developers. Pack built some of the first headless storefronts in North America and now works with leading eCommerce brands such as Truff, Liquid I.V., Cuts Clothing, Prima and many others, giving merchants a platform that is resource-light and easy to maintain.

"As consumers continually increase their digital consumption and online purchases, it's critical that brands have the ability to create enjoyable, personalized shopping experiences to keep consumers coming back. Commerce innovation shouldn't be limited by legacy technology or bolt-on bloat; the next phase of the user experience demands flexibility without complexity," said Scott Beechuk, Partner at Norwest Venture Partners. "Pack is uniquely positioned to solve these pain points with a headless approach that unlocks efficiency, saves time and money, and allows brands to focus on what's important—their customers, products, and sales."

Pack's powered storefronts and the advanced technology that drives them are defining the new standard of eCommerce and shaping consumer preferences. Beyond enabling brands to create a seamless shopping experience for consumers via its fast Progressive Web App (PWA), Pack's headless solution is directly connected to increased purchases—helping customers like Cuts boost conversions by more than 20% and YoY growth by 200%.

"Our research shows that nearly half of consumers prefer speed to selection when shopping online, and they are increasingly looking for personalized, one-click shopping experiences that resemble the simplicity of social media. A headless approach to eCommerce removes the headache often associated with creating and deploying these powerful experiences, leveling the playing field for brands of all sizes," said Cory Cummings, CEO and Co-Founder of Pack. "We're proud to have Norwest Venture Partners, Alpaca, and Vanterra recognize the value and opportunity headless has well into the future, as we continue to build a platform of the highest integrity, credibility and quality for our customers."

About Pack

Pack is the headless commerce platform that enables store owners to offer the best and fastest shopping experience for their customers and accelerate sales. Headquartered in San Diego, Pack is a team of technology experts, strategists, and eCommerce innovators with a partially remote team across the US. Built as a low-code platform, Pack is on a mission to accelerate commerce by enabling teams to build the best shopping experiences without extensive coding.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005816/en/